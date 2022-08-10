GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Up 3%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 527,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 464,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLDG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $159.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

GoldMining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.