GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Up 3%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 527,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 464,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GLDG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $159.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
