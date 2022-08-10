Golem (GLM) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Golem (GLM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $267.38 million and $8.40 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,052.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00063438 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

