Golos Blockchain Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $502,251.93 and $102.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 305,450,989 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

