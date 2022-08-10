GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 106,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,997. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -183.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 379.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,543,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in GoodRx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoodRx Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.