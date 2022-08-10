GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.