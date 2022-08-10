GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.24. 106,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,564,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -183.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

