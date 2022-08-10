Governor DAO Reaches Market Cap of $641,296.82 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $641,296.82 and $248,485.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039674 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

