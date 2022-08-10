GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 221,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 875,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 target price on GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$171.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

