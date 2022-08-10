Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94. 13,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 354,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $539.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.36.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
