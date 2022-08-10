Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Up 7.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

