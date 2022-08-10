Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.96. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,967,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652,808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

