Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.46

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.46 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

