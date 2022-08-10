Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 2,474,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,555. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $198,071.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,150.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

