Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 2,472,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,541. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

