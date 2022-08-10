Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Raised to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GO. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 5.6 %

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. 27,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $722,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

