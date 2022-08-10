Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 7%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.76. 21,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 980,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,255 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
