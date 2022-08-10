Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in July

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBOOY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 7,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,462. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5109 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Separately, HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

