Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 149,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,564 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.