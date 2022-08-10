GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £131.28 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($19.83) per share, with a total value of £131.28 ($158.63).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97).

On Monday, July 4th, Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £125.93 ($152.16).

GSK stock traded down GBX 90.37 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,556.43 ($18.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,913,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,721.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,688. The company has a market cap of £63.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

