Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Up 1%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUFGet Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 7,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 6,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

