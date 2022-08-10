Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,019,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,593,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Guardion Health Sciences Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 263.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

