Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 855.6% in July

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 10,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

