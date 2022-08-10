Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 855.6% in July

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
GTHP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 10,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.78.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
