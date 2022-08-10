Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.06

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.06 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.07 ($0.07). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,125,653 shares changing hands.

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of £60.98 million and a PE ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

