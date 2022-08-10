GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,795 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.