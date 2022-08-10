GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Wolverine World Wide worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,723,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,641,000 after purchasing an additional 261,596 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,221. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWW. CL King reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.



