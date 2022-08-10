GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

