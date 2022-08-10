GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $29.13 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Schneider National worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

