GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Veracyte worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Veracyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

VCYT stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

