GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

