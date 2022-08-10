GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 22,758 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.68. 370,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,681. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

