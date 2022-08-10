GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

