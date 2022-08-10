GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Forrester Research stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 62,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $788.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

