GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.11% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Veritex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veritex by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

