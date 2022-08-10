GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 38.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,288. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

