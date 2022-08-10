GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.65.
GXO traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 939,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
