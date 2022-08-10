GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 4.7 %

GXO traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 939,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

