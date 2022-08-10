Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$1.07-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock traded up $6.08 on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,389,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,596,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

