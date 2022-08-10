Halogen Software (TSE:HGN) Trading ∞ Higher

Halogen Software Inc (TSE:HGN – Get Rating) shares traded up ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.49. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,417 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.49.
Halogen Software Inc (Halogen) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing cloud-based talent management (TM) solutions. The Company provides industry specific configurations of its solutions for healthcare, professional services, financial services, manufacturing, education, public sector and hospitality.
