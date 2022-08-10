Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

HALO stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.