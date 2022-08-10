Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.73 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.73 million and $83,200.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 518,661,248 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

