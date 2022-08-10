Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.19).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON:HL traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 943 ($11.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,683.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 975.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.