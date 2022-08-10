Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.63 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Harmonic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 820,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,906.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

