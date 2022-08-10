Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $56.13 or 0.00236183 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.18 million and $3.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008206 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,192 coins and its circulating supply is 680,175 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.