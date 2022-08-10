Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $3,928,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Hasbro by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,295. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.