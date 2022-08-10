HashBX (HBX) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

HashBX (HBX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $491,807.32 and approximately $2,455.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

