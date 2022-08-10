HashCoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $128,891.41 and approximately $11,578.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00130801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00064794 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.