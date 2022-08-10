HC Wainwright Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $272.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $283.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.62.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.03. 4,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,591. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $327,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after buying an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

