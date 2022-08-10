HC Wainwright Cuts Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target to $15.00

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTNR. Oppenheimer cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.