HC Wainwright Increases AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $10.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 13,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,781. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

