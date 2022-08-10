HC Wainwright Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $7.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,042. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
