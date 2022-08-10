HC Wainwright Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $7.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,042. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.