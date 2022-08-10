HC Wainwright Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $7.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCTGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,042. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

