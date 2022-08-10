HC Wainwright Trims Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Target Price to $23.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

