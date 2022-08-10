HC Wainwright Trims Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Target Price to $23.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Protara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
Insider Activity
In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.